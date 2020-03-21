Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 17,227 Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Piper Jaffray Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of PJC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

