Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 28,077 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares worth $4,839,209. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

