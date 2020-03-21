Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 28,643 Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Cabot as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after buying an additional 534,213 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

CBT stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.