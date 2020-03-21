Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,710 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.