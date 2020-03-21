Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Realogy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Realogy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 584,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 74,630 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realogy stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

