Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.33%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

