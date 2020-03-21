Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR opened at $9.46 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

