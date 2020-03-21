Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $834.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

