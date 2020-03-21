Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 10,656 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

