Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 279.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in LYFT by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LYFT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

