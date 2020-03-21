Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.23 Million in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cryolife as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 44.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.46 million, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.86. Cryolife Inc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.