Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.25 Million in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

