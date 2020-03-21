Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.25 Million in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $5.11 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

