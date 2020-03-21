Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.28 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,226.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $194,015 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARR. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ARR opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.15%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.