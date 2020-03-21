Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.36 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

