Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.41 Million in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of VSH opened at $12.58 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

