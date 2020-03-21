Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.44 Million in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,290 shares of company stock worth $1,408,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

