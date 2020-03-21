Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 359,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Washington Prime Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

WPG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.10%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

