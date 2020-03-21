Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 396,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of AK Steel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 110,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,148,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 258,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

AKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

