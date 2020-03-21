Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of TiVo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TIVO opened at $6.19 on Friday. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

