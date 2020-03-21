Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of National Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 186.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Bank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBHC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

