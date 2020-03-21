Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.57. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

