Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $9,068,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

