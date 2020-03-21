Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $4,036,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $12.10 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.