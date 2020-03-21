Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

