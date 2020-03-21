Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Ferro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.