Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of GMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $11.71 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $505.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

