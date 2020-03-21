Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $19.24 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $817.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

