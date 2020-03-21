Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in QEP Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after buying an additional 1,924,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 1,608,300 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

