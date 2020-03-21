Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $19.76 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $769.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

