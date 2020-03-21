Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

