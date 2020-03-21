Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

