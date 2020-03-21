Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.