Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 20,508 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

