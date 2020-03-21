Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 2,132 Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $317.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.64. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

