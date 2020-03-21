Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $151.30 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

