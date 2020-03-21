Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 32,663 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 43.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 72.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 116,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIVI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

