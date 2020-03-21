Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.25 Million Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dana by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 136,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of DAN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $833.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

