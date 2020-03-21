Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.41 Million Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of PolyOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PolyOne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

