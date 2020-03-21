Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.41 Million Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000.

TMP stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

