Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.43 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $821.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

