Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.46 Million Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,030,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

