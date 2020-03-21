Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 146,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $334.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

