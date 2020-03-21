Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,163.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

