Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

CIT Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,985. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

