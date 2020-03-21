Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of CTS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

