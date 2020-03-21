Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Fulton Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 150,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

