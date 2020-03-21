Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LM opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

