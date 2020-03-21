Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Photronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

