Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

